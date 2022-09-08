Siacoin (SC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.53 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $207.25 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Nano (XNO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004524 BTC.
- MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005012 BTC.
- ScPrime (SCP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001183 BTC.
- Banano (BAN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Siacoin
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 51,976,822,992 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @SiaTechHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is /r/Siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
