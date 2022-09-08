Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on November 25th

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th.

Signet Jewelers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 36.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Signet Jewelers has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $10.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $55.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.63. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $111.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.09. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 268.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.