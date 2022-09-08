Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Receives $6.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIRI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Pivotal Research lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Sirius XM Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In related news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 1,081,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $7,115,414.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,198,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,365,926.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock worth $10,136,827 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,360,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 24,409 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Sirius XM by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 112,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 30,611 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Sirius XM by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 932,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 56,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

