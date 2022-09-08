SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. trimmed its stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,690 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 2.7% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 69,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 45,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point lowered their price target on SLR Investment to $15.75 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SLR Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $820.45 million, a P/E ratio of 71.34 and a beta of 1.02. SLR Investment Corp. has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $20.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 780.99%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

