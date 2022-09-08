Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.17

Smartgroup Co. Ltd (ASX:SIQ – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th.
Smartgroup Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.31.
Insider Transactions at Smartgroup
In other Smartgroup news, insider Ian Watt bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.92 ($4.14) per share, with a total value of A$59,200.00 ($41,398.60).
Smartgroup Company Profile
Smartgroup Corporation Ltd provides employee management services in Australia. It operates through Outsourced Administration (OA); Vehicle Services (VS); and Software, Distribution, and Group Services (SDGS) segments. The OA segment offers outsourced salary packaging services, novated leasing, and outsourced payroll services.

