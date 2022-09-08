Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 6,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Solera National Bancorp Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a market cap of $44.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Solera National Bancorp alerts:

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.25 million for the quarter.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Solera National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solera National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.