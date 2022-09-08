Sosandar (LON:SOS) Trading 4.4% Higher

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Rating) shares were up 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.75 ($0.21). Approximately 709,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 425,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.21).

Sosandar Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.30 million and a P/E ratio of -11.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 22.52.

Get Sosandar alerts:

Insider Activity at Sosandar

In other Sosandar news, insider Jon Wragg acquired 46,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £9,817.50 ($11,862.61).

Sosandar Company Profile

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim dresses, tops, loungewear and pyjamas, jeans and jeggings, trousers and leggings, skirts, playsuits and jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, leather, active wear, and swimwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, and boots; home and gifts products; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewellery, hats, face coverings, sunglasses, shapewear and hosiery, and scarves and gloves for women.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sosandar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosandar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.