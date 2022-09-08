SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.17-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.30 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.12 billion.

SpartanNash stock opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.68. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $37.48.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SpartanNash from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SpartanNash from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.83.

In related news, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $140,715.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,239.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SpartanNash news, Director Matthew Mannelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $310,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,195.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hawthorne L. Proctor sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $140,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,239.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

