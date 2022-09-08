SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,089 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SPYG opened at $55.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.47. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.