SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Stake Lifted by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,353 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of ERn Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. ERn Financial LLC owned 0.68% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $11,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,563.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,447,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120,012 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 706.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,142,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,708 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 594,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,269,000 after acquiring an additional 232,066 shares during the period. CMC Financial Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,251,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $8,030,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $64.26 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.87.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

