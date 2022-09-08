SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $74.30 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $91.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.47.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.