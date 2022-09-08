SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 50,666 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 605,289 shares.The stock last traded at $123.15 and had previously closed at $123.04.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.38 and its 200 day moving average is $124.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,617 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,739,000 after acquiring an additional 155,446 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after acquiring an additional 83,983 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,928,000 after acquiring an additional 146,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,045,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,796,000 after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

