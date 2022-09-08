SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,629 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.22% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at about $191,317,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 846,148 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 23,115.9% during the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,774,000 after purchasing an additional 629,908 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 535.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 656,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,259,000 after purchasing an additional 553,397 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth $29,732,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

XME opened at $48.43 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $66.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.56.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

