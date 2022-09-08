Spreng Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,491 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.1% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 32.0% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,345 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.4% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 23,046 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 293.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 16,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 35.6% during the first quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 250.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 25,158 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 17,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $30.68. 869,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,404,788. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $125.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

