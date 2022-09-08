Spreng Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,580 Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.50. 6,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,836. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.98 and its 200-day moving average is $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 0.54. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $93.41 and a 52 week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CINF. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.