Spreng Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,407 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 8.2% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $13,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,988,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,139,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.04. The stock had a trading volume of 46,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,482. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $57.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.57.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.