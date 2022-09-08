Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $978,000 Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,170,089. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $267.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.78.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
