Spreng Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,962 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power comprises 2.3% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,597,000 after acquiring an additional 340,301 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,309,000 after acquiring an additional 386,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,951,000 after acquiring an additional 519,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.01. 69,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,817. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average is $98.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.22 and a 1 year high of $105.48. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

