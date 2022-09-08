Spreng Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,254,000 after purchasing an additional 156,432 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.65. The company had a trading volume of 75,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565,958. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.28. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

