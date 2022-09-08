Spreng Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.09% of AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA CWS traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.19. 1,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.25. AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.06 and a 12 month high of $53.68.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.