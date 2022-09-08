Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 145 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.4% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,103,000 after buying an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 150,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,380 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 302,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.95. 428,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,598,795. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.22 and a 200 day moving average of $124.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

