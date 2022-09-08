Spreng Capital Management Inc. Sells 149 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,671.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 753,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,681,000 after acquiring an additional 746,899 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,117. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.18 and a 200-day moving average of $192.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.82.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

