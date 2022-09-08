Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.02–$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.00 million-$157.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.26 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

NYSE:CXM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 563,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,094. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.63. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $20.29.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CXM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.75.

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $28,086.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $785,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $28,086.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,499.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,518 in the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

