Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.02)-$(0.01) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $155-$157 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.26 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.08–$0.06 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CXM. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.75.

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of CXM traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 563,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,094. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $20.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $38,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 562,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,790.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Sprinklr news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $38,276.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 562,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,730,790.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 17,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $181,326.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 352,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,145.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,689,518 over the last 90 days. 43.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 227.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 687,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 396.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 300,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 290.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 279,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

