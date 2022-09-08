State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,930 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.08% of State Street worth $25,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in State Street by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,334,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,228,000 after acquiring an additional 40,002 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in State Street by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in State Street during the first quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in State Street by 44.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 179,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,669,000 after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of STT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.24. 2,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,412. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.32 and its 200-day moving average is $73.24.

State Street Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

STT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.81.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.