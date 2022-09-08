Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 28,635 call options on the company. This is an increase of 63% compared to the typical volume of 17,591 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Peabody Energy by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,914 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,129 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 14.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of BTU opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The coal producer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 60.85% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BTU shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Peabody Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

About Peabody Energy

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

See Also

