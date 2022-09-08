Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 6,971 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 205% compared to the average daily volume of 2,286 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,897,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,082,000 after purchasing an additional 366,761 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 2.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,228,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after acquiring an additional 142,585 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 266.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,555,429 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,176,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 356,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NAT remained flat at $2.98 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 220,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 117.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -14.55%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Featured Stories

