StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of GROW opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.66. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $6.86.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.00. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 24.32%.
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.
