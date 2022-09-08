StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Down 2.1 %

United States Antimony stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

