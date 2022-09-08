StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Stock Down 2.1 %
United States Antimony stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
United States Antimony Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United States Antimony (UAMY)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.