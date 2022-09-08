Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.04

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.04 and last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.10.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mechatronics, Industrial Machinery, Logistics & Construction, and Energy & Lifelines.

