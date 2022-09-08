Summit Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMIH) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 2,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 41,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

Get Summit Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Summit Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Summit Healthcare Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after purchasing an additional 400,508 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,092,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Summit Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000.

(Get Rating)

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.