Summit Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMIH) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 2,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 41,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.
Summit Healthcare Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.
Summit Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Summit Healthcare Acquisition
Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.
