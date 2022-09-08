Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.15–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$74.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.00 million. Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.54 EPS.

Sumo Logic Stock Performance

SUMO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.70. The company had a trading volume of 31,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,991. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.00. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.55 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 28.29% and a negative net margin of 49.82%. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut their target price on Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.07.

In related news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $33,167.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sumo Logic news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 5,548 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $40,555.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 220,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,866.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $33,167.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,781,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,105 shares of company stock worth $972,208 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 32.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sumo Logic

(Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.