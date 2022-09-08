Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.39. Approximately 23,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 459,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.29 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.16). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.