Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.84-$1.84 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.57 billion-$10.57 billion.
Suntory Beverage & Food Stock Performance
OTCMKTS STBFY traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 174,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,789. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. Suntory Beverage & Food has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $22.90.
About Suntory Beverage & Food
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suntory Beverage & Food (STBFY)
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.