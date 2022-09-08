Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.84-$1.84 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.57 billion-$10.57 billion.

OTCMKTS STBFY traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 174,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,789. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. Suntory Beverage & Food has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $22.90.

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited manufactures and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and foods in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses under various brands. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

