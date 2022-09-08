Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Price Down 5%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97. 3,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 327,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGHC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Super Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Super Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark lowered shares of Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Get Super Group alerts:

Super Group Trading Down 5.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Group

Super Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Super Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Phraction Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Super Group during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.