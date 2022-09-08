Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Stock Price Down 5%

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $3.97. 3,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 327,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGHC. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Super Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Super Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark lowered shares of Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48.
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
