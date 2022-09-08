Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.50- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$7.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.17 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.07-$2.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,050. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $74.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

