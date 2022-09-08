Superdry (LON:SDRY) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) were up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 122.52 ($1.48) and last traded at GBX 119.80 ($1.45). Approximately 73,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 471,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118.80 ($1.44).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.38) target price on shares of Superdry in a report on Monday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Superdry has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 359 ($4.34).

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17. The firm has a market cap of £96.45 million and a P/E ratio of -5.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 131.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 151.60.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

