Supreme Finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20,101.00 (HYPE)

Supreme Finance (HYPE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Supreme Finance has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. Supreme Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $20,101.00 worth of Supreme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Supreme Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.42 or 0.00535677 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00869095 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017406 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00022067 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Supreme Finance Profile

Supreme Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Supreme Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,245,054 coins. Supreme Finance’s official Twitter account is @SupremeFinance2.

Buying and Selling Supreme Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Supreme Finance is an adoption-focused DeFi protocol on which it is intended to create a fully-integrated user-friendly platform/service, to connect. Hype (HYPE) will be used as a reward in the form of a portion of the pool's trading fees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Supreme Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Supreme Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Supreme Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

