SushiSwap (SUSHI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $80.65 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $166.42 million and approximately $80.65 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00006765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,448,798 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap.

SushiSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

