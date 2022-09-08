SwftCoin Price Hits $0.0015 (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (SWFTC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and $2.54 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One SwftCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,321.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00134995 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022774 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 coins. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. The Reddit community for SwftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SwftCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com.

SwftCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform, and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning, and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies. SWFTBlockchain transfer platform provides users with four core benefits: Direct Swaps (no need to use BTC, ETH, or USDT as an intermediary), Best Rates (across major exchanges), Low and Transparent Fees (fixed at 0.1% per swap for SWFTC holders), and Fast and Secure Transactions (with cold wallet, 2FA, and Touch/Face ID).SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency swap platform and wallet app features in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and instant payments using SWFT Pay. SwftCoin (SWFTC), SWFT Blockchain's ERC-20 Token​, is the default payment method for fees on the trading platform. SWFTCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.