Swop (SWOP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $20,588.00

Swop (SWOP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. Swop has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $20,588.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swop coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00004433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swop has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,306.98 or 0.99927652 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038467 BTC.

Swop Profile

Swop (CRYPTO:SWOP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2021. Swop’s total supply is 2,591,266 coins and its circulating supply is 2,502,439 coins. Swop’s official website is swop.fi. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.

Swop Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swop.fi is a service featuring functionality for instant exchange of cryptocurrencies and investing assets in order to receive passive income. The service is based on the Waves blockchain which provides high transaction speed and low network fees.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swop using one of the exchanges listed above.

