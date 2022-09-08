T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Shares Acquired by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 375.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,983 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC owned about 0.86% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 45,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 14,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 86,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 51,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,937. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $20.96 and a 12-month high of $34.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.