TABOO TOKEN Trading 5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TABOO)

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, TABOO TOKEN has traded 5% lower against the dollar. TABOO TOKEN has a total market cap of $14.69 million and approximately $148,144.00 worth of TABOO TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TABOO TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005153 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00038402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,390.20 or 0.99900155 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00039201 BTC.

TABOO TOKEN Profile

TABOO TOKEN (TABOO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2021. TABOO TOKEN’s total supply is 9,782,678,080 coins. TABOO TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @TABOOOFFICIAL2. TABOO TOKEN’s official website is taboo.community.

Buying and Selling TABOO TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Taboo is an adult NFT & Streaming media project. Specializing in highly, exclusive content. With models, who aren’t strictly porn stars, their content is nothing like other adult tokens. Taboo aims to be the Playboy of Blockchain.”

