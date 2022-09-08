Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $32.04

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.04 and last traded at $32.04, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $156.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.90 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 5.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Murchinson Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 159,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 59,203 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP increased its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.6% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 220,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after buying an additional 39,135 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.5% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 379,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,410,000 after acquiring an additional 29,606 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% in the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 565,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at $859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.