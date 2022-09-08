TBC Bank Group (LON:TBCG) Trading Up 2%

TBC Bank Group PLC (LON:TBCG – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,790 ($21.63) and last traded at GBX 1,770 ($21.39). Approximately 38,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 59,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,736 ($20.98).

TBC Bank Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 399.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,475 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,317.81.

About TBC Bank Group

TBC Bank Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, brokerage, and card processing services to corporate and individual customers in Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan. The company operates through Retail; Corporate; and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises segments. It offers various current/settlement accounts, and term deposits; mortgage, consumer, retail, and corporate loans, as well as loans for micro, small, and medium enterprises; credit cards, credit lines, letters of credit, and guarantees; and money transfer and currency exchange services.

