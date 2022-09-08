Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.23

Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as high as $1.29. Team shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 136,300 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.
Team Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $56.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Team
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
Further Reading
