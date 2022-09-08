Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.23

Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as high as $1.29. Team shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 136,300 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get Team alerts:

Team Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $56.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Team

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter worth $36,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter worth $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter worth $48,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Team by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Team by 26.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.