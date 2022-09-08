Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.21

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.21 and last traded at $26.17, with a volume of 13188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Teekay Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $875.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of -0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.04 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.48%. Teekay Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

Further Reading

