Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 154,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,497,891 shares.The stock last traded at $3.96 and had previously closed at $4.05.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($4.90) to €5.20 ($5.31) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.80 ($4.90) to €4.68 ($4.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.60 ($4.69) to €4.50 ($4.59) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.44.

The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73.

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,435,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Telefónica by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Telefónica by 1,698.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,556,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,632 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Telefónica by 2,213.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,120,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,528 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Telefónica by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,977,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 652,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

