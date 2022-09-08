Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on TS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.70 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaris

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris during the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its position in Tenaris by 7.7% during the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,455,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,382,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in Tenaris during the second quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Tenaris during the second quarter worth approximately $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Trading Down 1.2 %

About Tenaris

TS stock opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.52. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.70.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

Featured Stories

