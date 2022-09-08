Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 22,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 778,383 shares.The stock last traded at $19.05 and had previously closed at $18.46.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEN. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tenneco by 34.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 363.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the first quarter worth $227,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

