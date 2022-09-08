Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 22,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 778,383 shares.The stock last traded at $19.05 and had previously closed at $18.46.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tenneco in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Tenneco Stock Up 4.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75.
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.
